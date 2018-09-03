Sanchez went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox.

Sanchez ran his on-base streak to 23 games, during which he's slashed .295/.398/.386. Regularly getting on base has translated into scoring runs at a greater pace for Sanchez, who has touched home plate 15 times during his streak.

