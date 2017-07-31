White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out again Monday
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez will head to the bench for a second straight game -- and the fifth time in eight contests -- as Tyler Saladino draws another start in his place. While neither have produced much at the plate recently, it appears manager Rick Renteria is favoring Saladino for the time being, though it's possible he'll continue to switch between the hotter hitter moving forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out second straight game•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Picks up third straight start•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...