Sanchez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Sanchez will head to the bench for a second straight game -- and the fifth time in eight contests -- as Tyler Saladino draws another start in his place. While neither have produced much at the plate recently, it appears manager Rick Renteria is favoring Saladino for the time being, though it's possible he'll continue to switch between the hotter hitter moving forward.