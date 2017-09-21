White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup Thursday
Sanchez is not in the lineup against the Astros on Thursday.
Sanchez retreats to the bench following a pair of starts, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with a double and one RBI during Wednesday's game. In his place, Tyler Saladino draws a start at the hot corner.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Extends multi-hit streak to four•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Plates three in rout•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits 10th homer Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Homers in Saturday win•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits eighth home run Saturday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...