Play

Sanchez is not in the lineup against the Astros on Thursday.

Sanchez retreats to the bench following a pair of starts, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with a double and one RBI during Wednesday's game. In his place, Tyler Saladino draws a start at the hot corner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast