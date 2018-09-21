White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup vs. Cubs
Sanchez is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.
Sanchez will retreat to the bench following nine straight starts, including a two-hit performance during Thursday's victory over Cleveland. Jose Rondon will man third base and bat second in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Goes deep vs. O's•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day off Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: On-base streak reaches 23•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Dropped to bottom of order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...