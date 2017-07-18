Sanchez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers.

He is in a 4-for-31 funk at the plate in 10 July games, and could continue to see his playing time erode if he does not snap out of this skid. Tyler Saladino will start at the keystone and hit seventh against lefty Clayton Kershaw.

