White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out with illness
Sanchez will be unavailable Tuesday against the Red Sox while he deals with an upper-respiratory infection, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He was sent back to the team hotel due to the illness. Jose Rondon gets the start at second base against a southpaw for the second day in a row. Consider Sanchez day-to-day.
