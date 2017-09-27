Play

Sanchez (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Sanchez was pulled from Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his leg. Although X-rays came back negative following the incident, the White Sox will give him an extra day to recover. Tyler Saladino is starting at third base and hitting sixth Wednesday night.

