Sanchez will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and bat ninth Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Sanchez, who was a late addition to the lineup Tuesday after Todd Frazier was scratched and later traded to the Yankees, snapped out of a 4-for-31 slump with a pair of base hits. Yoan Moncada was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Frazier's place on the roster and is expected to serve in an everyday role going forward, leaving Sanchez and Tyler Saladino to compete for at-bats at third base and designated hitter.