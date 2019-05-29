White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Plates two runs in win
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals in the completion of Monday's suspended game.
Sanchez plated the game-tying run Monday, then had the game-winning knock in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday. The two-RBI game raised his season total to just nine through 45 games.
