Sanchez agreed to a one-year, $4.625 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Sanchez nearly doubled his salary from a season ago despite a slightly down year. He hit .242 with eight homers and 55 RBI in 2018 after finishing with a .267 average, 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 2017. The 26-year-old is set to begin the upcoming season as Chicago's starting third baseman.

