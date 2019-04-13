Sanchez sits for the second straight game Saturday against the Yankees.

Sanchez started the first five games of the season but gotten the call for just three of the last eight, with Jose Rondon starting ahead of him on each occasion. That could be a product of Sanchez's 3-for-30 batting line, but each time he's sat has come against a lefty, so it appears that the pair will be in a true platoon situation moving forward.

