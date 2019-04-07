Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Sanchez is a switch-hitter, but he's been far more effective against righties (.244/.297/.376 line, 83 wRC+) than lefties (.224/.270/.320, 60 wRC+) throughout his career. As a result, it's not too surprising he'll take a seat against southpaw Wade LeBlanc, with Jose Rondon getting the nod at second base in Sanchez's stead.