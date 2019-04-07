White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Resting Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Sanchez is a switch-hitter, but he's been far more effective against righties (.244/.297/.376 line, 83 wRC+) than lefties (.224/.270/.320, 60 wRC+) throughout his career. As a result, it's not too surprising he'll take a seat against southpaw Wade LeBlanc, with Jose Rondon getting the nod at second base in Sanchez's stead.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Scuffling to start season•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Included in lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out first game of season•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...