White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Retreats to bench
Sanchez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener with left-hander David Price toeing the rubber for the opposition. The infielder played both games during Wednesday's doubleheader, going 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored. Jose Rondon is starting at the keystone and hitting sixth in this one.
