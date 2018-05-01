White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Rides pine Tuesday
Sanchez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
With the White Sox playing in a National League park Tuesday, the team will move Matt Davidson to third base in order to keep his bat in the lineup. As such, Sanchez will move to the bench for a night off, which could also be the case Wednesday with one more game in St. Louis on tap.
