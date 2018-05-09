Sanchez went 3-for-5 with his fourth triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Tigers. The four triples ties him for league high along with the Pirates' Starling Marte.

Since getting a day off last week, Sanchez has been en fuego, hitting in six straight contests (.462, 12-for-26) and pushing his average to a team-high .306 for the season. He's getting consistent at-bats as the White Sox's everyday third baseman and has been moved up in the order, having hit leadoff, second or third over the last 13 games. There isn't much at the advanced level of the minors to challenge him at third base, so Sanchez's job should be safe this season on the rebuilding White Sox.