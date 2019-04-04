Sanchez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and made his third error of the season in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Indians.

Sanchez is just 1-for-20 with seven strikeouts through five games, but more alarmingly has committed three errors at his familiar spot of second base. The White Sox do not have any high prospects pushing Sanchez for his at-bats, but manager Rick Renteria could give utility infielder Jose Rondon some time at second when shortstop Tim Anderson returns from paternity leave.