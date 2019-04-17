Sanchez went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Kansas City.

Sanchez, who had one hit in his first 24 at-bats, has been teetering on losing his starting spot, but manager Rick Renteria has stuck by the infielder. While he still has a way to go, Sanchez has gone 5-for-18 with two doubles and four runs over the last six games. The switch-hitting Sanchez has been platooning, sitting out against left-handers, but he could regain a full-time role if the bat continues to show life.

