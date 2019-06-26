Sanchez (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The White Sox will play shorthanded in the middle infield while an ailing Sanchez is joined on the bench by shortstop Tim Anderson, who sustained a right high-ankle sprain in Tuesday's 6-3 loss. While Sanchez sits for a third straight game while battling symptoms of the flu, Jose Rondon will pick up another start at second base.