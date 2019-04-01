White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out first game of season
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians.
Sanchez manned the keystone for each of the White Sox's first three games of the season, going a collective 1-for-12. He'll take a seat while the team plays a second straight day game, affording Jose Rondon a turn at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in action•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects three hits•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Expected to start at keystone•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Receives significant raise•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup vs. Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...