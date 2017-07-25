White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out second straight game
Sanchez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sanchez will sit out for the second straight game with the White Sox playing at Wrigley Field and no DH spot available. He could reenter the lineup as soon as Wednesday, when the series shifts back to the South Side.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Picks up third straight start•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Held out again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits game-winning homer in eighth•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...