Sanchez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sanchez will sit out for the second straight game with the White Sox playing at Wrigley Field and no DH spot available. He could reenter the lineup as soon as Wednesday, when the series shifts back to the South Side.

