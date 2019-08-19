White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Six-game hitting streak
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Angels.
Sanchez will carry a six-game hitting streak into Monday's series opener in Minnesota, but it's come with no stolen bases and almost no power (one double, zero home runs). The lack of categorical juice Sanchez offers even during periods where he's providing a quality batting average limits his appeal largely to AL-only formats.
