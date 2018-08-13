White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Snaps RBI drought
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Indians.
Sanchez's bat has made little impact over the last month. Sunday's RBI ended a streak of 12 games without driving in a run and was just his third in the last 29 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Homers Saturday but still struggling•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Returns to Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out with quad contusion•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day-to-day with quad contusion•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Drives in four•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Knocks fifth homer in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...