Sanchez started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

This was his first start at short this season and just the 10th career start for Sanchez, who has eligibility this season at second and third base. So far in 2018, he's played four games at second and 31 at third base. With Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson at the keystone, presumably for the next few years, there will only be fill-in opportunities for Sanchez in the middle infield, putting him in a position to qualify only at third in 2019. He's been a pesky hitter for the White Sox, but he doesn't carry the traditional power bat found at corner infield.