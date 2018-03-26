White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Starts at third in spring finale
Sanchez started at third base in Sunday's spring finale and went 1-for-2 to finish spring training with a .293 batting average.
On the verge of Opening Day, Sanchez appears to be the White Sox's primary third baseman despite not having the power one traditionally associates with a corner infielder. Previously known as a light-hitting utility infielder, Sanchez is coming off a career-best .732 OPS over 534 plate appearances in 2017. Matt Davidson, who hit .328 with eight extra-base hits and a Cactus League-high 19 RBI, is also in the mix for playing time at the hot corner, but Sanchez is better defensively. Davidson started at designated hitter Sunday and is expected to be the primary DH during the regular season.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Enters third base competition•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Wins arbitration case•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Good to go for Thursday's game•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out with knee injury Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Leaves in pain Tuesday•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...