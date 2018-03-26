Sanchez started at third base in Sunday's spring finale and went 1-for-2 to finish spring training with a .293 batting average.

On the verge of Opening Day, Sanchez appears to be the White Sox's primary third baseman despite not having the power one traditionally associates with a corner infielder. Previously known as a light-hitting utility infielder, Sanchez is coming off a career-best .732 OPS over 534 plate appearances in 2017. Matt Davidson, who hit .328 with eight extra-base hits and a Cactus League-high 19 RBI, is also in the mix for playing time at the hot corner, but Sanchez is better defensively. Davidson started at designated hitter Sunday and is expected to be the primary DH during the regular season.