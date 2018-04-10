White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes a seat Tuesday
Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
Sanchez is off to a hot start, hitting .290/.361/.548 through his opening nine games. He'll receive just his second day off of the season Tuesday, with Tyler Saladino starting at third base in his place.
