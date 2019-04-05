White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Friday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Sanchez started all five games to begin the season but is 1-for-20 with seven strikeouts and has also committed three errors. Jose Rondon grabs the start at second base for the White Sox while Sanchez takes a much needed day to reset.
