White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Monday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The White Sox won't have the DH spot available for the next two days on the North Side, so Sanchez will move to the bench as Matt Davidson mans third base. Sanchez had started the White Sox's previous six games, going 5-for-24 with two runs scored.
