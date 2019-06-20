White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Triples, swipes base
Sanchez 3-for-4 with a triple and stolen base Wednesday against the Cubs.
Sanchez logged his first triple of the season in the second frame, though he was ultimately stranded there. He also utilized his speed later in the fourth inning, reaching base on an infield single before swiping second base, his third steal of the season. Despite the strong performance, Sanchez lacks fantasy upside, not possessing much power in his bat and hitting almost exclusively in the bottom third of the lineup.
