Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over Kansas City.

Sanchez drove in a run with a double in the fifth inning and scored himself after leading off the seventh with a single. The 25-year-old infielder looks like a future building block for Chicago, slashing a respectable .264/.317/.411 while usually batting out of the leadoff spot of late.