White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Waived by White Sox
Sanchez was designated for assignment and placed on outright waivers by the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez won a Gold Glove but offered very little at the plate, hitting .252/.318/.321. The White Sox evidently couldn't justify his arbitration price tag, expected to come in north of $6 million. It remains to be seen whether or not another team will be interested at that price.
