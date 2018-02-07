Sanchez has beaten the White Sox in arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will make $2.35 million next year, slightly more than the $2.1 figure that the White Sox had filed. Sanchez appeared in 141 games for Chicago in 2017, primarily at second and third. He hit a respectable .267/.319/.413 with 12 homers and eight steals.