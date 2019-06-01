Alonso went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Indians.

Alonso posted his second straight multi-hit game, the first time this season he's accomplished that feat, and he's raised his averaged to .187, the highest it's been since April 29. His high point this year was .222 just three games into the season. Alonso talked to Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times about the challenge of being used primarily as a designated hitter. Friday's start at DH was Alonso's 36th in 2019 after starting only three games there during his first nine seasons in the majors. "It's just a totally new position," Alonso said. "I'm trying to learn early in the year how I can have a routine that works for me in the sense where I can stay in the game defensively, even though I'm not playing defense, and then taking each at-bat like I would if I was playing defense." It may have taken two months, but with four hits in seven at-bats, it could be that Alonso may have finally achieved a comfort level in an unfamiliar role.