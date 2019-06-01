White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Approaches .200
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Indians.
Alonso posted his second straight multi-hit game, the first time this season he's accomplished that feat, and he's raised his averaged to .187, the highest it's been since April 29. His high point this year was .222 just three games into the season. Alonso talked to Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times about the challenge of being used primarily as a designated hitter. Friday's start at DH was Alonso's 36th in 2019 after starting only three games there during his first nine seasons in the majors. "It's just a totally new position," Alonso said. "I'm trying to learn early in the year how I can have a routine that works for me in the sense where I can stay in the game defensively, even though I'm not playing defense, and then taking each at-bat like I would if I was playing defense." It may have taken two months, but with four hits in seven at-bats, it could be that Alonso may have finally achieved a comfort level in an unfamiliar role.
More News
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Cranks homer in win•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Moved up to cleanup•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Remains low in order against righty•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped in order against righty•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Drives in two•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Hits homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...