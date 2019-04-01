White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Belts first homer of 2019

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two walks Sunday against Kansas City

Alonso clubbed a solo homer in the fourth inning, drove in a run the easy way in the sixth on a walk with the bases loaded and delivered an RBI single in the seventh. After going 0-for-6 through his team's first two games of opening weekend, Alonso looked far more comfortable at the dish in Sunday's series finale. He'll aim to carry this momentum into Chicago's upcoming two-game series against his former team, Cleveland.