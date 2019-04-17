Alonso went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Tuesday against the Royals.

Alonso had a pair of extra-base hits, highlighted by an eighth-inning home run. He now has three homers for the season, though it was good to see him contribute in other ways. Entering Tuesday's action he was hitting just .152 with two multi-hit games. More encouragingly, he has a 12:11 BB:K, a good sign that he will improve his performance at the plate as the season progresses.

