White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Cracks first spring homer
Alonso went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, a double and a home run in Tuesday's spring win over the Royals.
Alonso was traded from the Indians to the White Sox in December after slashing .250/.317/.421 with 23 home runs over 145 games in 2018. The 31-year-old got the start at first base Tuesday but seems likely to see more time at designated hitter for the White Sox, with Jose Abreu manning the field.
