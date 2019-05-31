Alonso went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer to go with another run, an RBI and a walk in Thursday's victory over the Indians.

Alonso doubled on a line drive to right field in the second inning, then followed up with a two-run homer in the third to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead. It's been a disappointing campaign for the veteran first baseman so far. Overall, he's batting just .180/.288/.328 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored.