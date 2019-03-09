White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Cranks third dinger
Alonso went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBI and a home run in Friday's game against the Angels.
Alonso leads the White Sox with three spring homers and has knocked in seven over 26 at-bats. The soon-to-be 32-year-old has bashed 51 home runs over the last two seasons and should occupy a spot in the middle of Chicago's batting order either at first base or DH.
