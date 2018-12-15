White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dealt to White Sox
Alonso was traded from the Indians to the White Sox on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It remains unknown as to what Cleveland is getting in return, but more details regarding the trade should be revealed shortly. Alonso slashed .250/.317/.421 with 23 homers and 83 RBI over 145 games for the Indians in 2018, and he could slot in as Chicago's everyday designated hitter, especially with Jose Abreu already a solid option at first base. Alonso does have a $9 million option for the 2020 campaign, so the White Sox could keep the 31-year-old around for at least the next two seasons, per Rosenthal.
