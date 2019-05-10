Alonso went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's rain-shortened 5-0 loss to the Indians.

Alonso had one of only two hits the White Sox mustered against Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco. He continues to bat cleanup against right-handers despite what has been a power-sapped start to the season. His double Thursday was the first extra-base hit in nine games, and he's slugging just .241 against righties.

