Alonso went 1-for-9 with three RBI and one run between the White Sox's two games Wednesday against the Orioles.

Alonso made his lone hit of the day count, driving in two on a walkoff single in the nightcap. The 32-year-old has collected six of his 16 RBI on the season in the White Sox's last four games but continues to hurt fantasy managers with his batting average, which sits at .183.