Alonso went 2-for-2 with two RBI as the White Sox defeated the Blue Jays 4-1 in a rain-shortened game Saturday.

Alonso singled in the second and third innings to drive in a run each time, and has now driven in 20 this season. However, even with the good day the 32-year-old is just 11-for-61 in May with one homer and he now sports a .186/.289/.338 slash line this season.