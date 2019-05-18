White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Drives in two
Alonso went 2-for-2 with two RBI as the White Sox defeated the Blue Jays 4-1 in a rain-shortened game Saturday.
Alonso singled in the second and third innings to drive in a run each time, and has now driven in 20 this season. However, even with the good day the 32-year-old is just 11-for-61 in May with one homer and he now sports a .186/.289/.338 slash line this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Hits homer in win•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Doubles in loss•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Drives in three in twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Launches fifth home run•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped to seventh in order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...