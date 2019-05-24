White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped against righty
Alonso batted seventh and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Astros.
Alonso was dropped to seventh in the order against the right-handed Corbin Martin on a day when manager Rick Renteria may have seen enough of him at cleanup. "Maybe we just alleviate a little bit of the load," Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Give him an opportunity to get at-bats, find his way back to who Alonso is." Previous to Thursday, Alonso had batted cleanup against right-handers while being dropped in the order against lefties. Thursday was the first time Alonso was moved down against a righty. With Daniel Palka heating up at Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox could move on from Alonso if he doesn't find himself soon. Alonso is hitting .175/.286/.313 over 185 plate appearances. "As we're configured now it's tough to find ABs [for Palka], but that said, we'll see how the next few weeks and months unfold," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "If there was an injury he'd be towards the top of the list for guys to fill in. We'll see what becomes of the roster in the coming weeks deciding how he gets used."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...