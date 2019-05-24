White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped in order against righty
Alonso batted seventh and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Astros.
Alonso was dropped to seventh in the order against the right-handed Corbin Martin, and manager Rick Renteria may have seen enough of him at cleanup. "Maybe we just alleviate a little bit of the load," Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Give him an opportunity to get at-bats, find his way back to who Alonso is." Prior to Thursday, Alonso had batted fourth against right-handers while only being dropped in the order against lefties. Thursday was the first time Alonso was moved down against a righty. With Daniel Palka heating up at Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox could move on from Alonso if he doesn't find himself soon -- he's hitting .175/.286/.313 over 185 plate appearances. "As we're configured now it's tough to find ABs [for Palka], but that said, we'll see how the next few weeks and months unfold," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "If there was an injury he'd be towards the top of the list for guys to fill in. We'll see what becomes of the roster in the coming weeks deciding how he gets used."
