Alonso went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 12-11 win over the Tigers.

Alonso has primarily batted cleanup but was dropped to seventh in the order Friday, his .185 average the likely root cause of his demotion. Nothing much has changed in his batted-ball numbers, so it looks like Alonso, who has a .175 BABIP, has run into bad luck.