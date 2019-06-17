Alonso went 1-for-3 in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

Alonso came off the bench to serve as the designated hitter after Welington Castillo was removed with back soreness. He had lost his regular gig as the DH, starting just five of the previous 12 games, but could return to consistent at-bats depending on how manager Rick Renteria wants to handle Castillo's absence. Since losing the primary DH job, Alonso is batting .111 (2-for-18).

