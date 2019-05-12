White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Hits homer in win
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
This was Alonso's first homer since April 29 and first multi-hit game since April 16. That should indicate to owners that he isn't having the best start to May. He came into the afternoon hitting .122 (3-for-41) with three RBI this month. Alonso didn't have a great April either, and overall, he's batting .178 with six home runs, 18 RBI and 17 runs in 129 at-bats this season.
