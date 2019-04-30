White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Launches fifth home run
Alonso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.
Batting seventh in the order, Alonso has homered in two consecutive games and has five long balls through 25 games. A sub-.200 batting average has cost Alonso a spot in the everyday lineup and a demotion from batting cleanup, but his .172 BABIP indicates he's experiencing bad luck and better days are ahead for the career .263 hitter.
