White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Leads team in HR

Alonso went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's game against the Giants.

Although Alonso is hitting just .190 (8-for-42) in Cactus League play, he leads the White Sox with four homers. That's an indication that his HR totals, which spiked significantly the last two years, are here to stay.

More News
Our Latest Stories