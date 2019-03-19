White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Leads team in HR
Alonso went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's game against the Giants.
Although Alonso is hitting just .190 (8-for-42) in Cactus League play, he leads the White Sox with four homers. That's an indication that his HR totals, which spiked significantly the last two years, are here to stay.
