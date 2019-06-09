White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Losing playing time?
Manager Rick Renteria made comments Saturday that suggest Alonso's day off may be more than a one-game break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Alonso has served as Chicago's primary designated hitter while hitting mostly fourth or fifth despite a sub-.200 average. "Right now we're not getting the offense everybody was hoping to get," Renteria said. "Is it still in there? I hope it is. Think it is. But sometimes I have to let them take a step back and see if they regroup and where we go from here." On the surface, giving Alonso the day off Saturday sounds like a routine break for a struggling hitter; however, the White Sox had two off days this week and Alonso didn't play when the team visited the NL Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's had plenty of downtime this week to regroup, so it could be that other players will be getting a shot at designated hitter. Jose Rondon started there Saturday.
