Alonso batted cleanup against a right-hander and 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Twins.

Alonso was dropped to seventh against a couple of right-handers earlier this week but was back to cleanup Sunday in an order thinned by injuries. Manager Rick Renteriak talked about taking pressure of Alonso, who is batting .182 and has just three extra-base hits in the month of May. Alonso was defiant when talking to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times following Sunday's game. "What is it, May 26?" he said. "I got six home runs and [22] RBI. You can get hot in a month and have 16 homers and 50 RBI by the [All-Star] break, so who in the hell is saying I'm struggling, right?'' There are signs that Alonso may have a point. His exit velocity (88.7) and hard hit percentage (46.0) are up compared to last season, but the results are what they are.